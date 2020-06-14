Bill Hamlin

Bill HamlinTHE SUMMER OF '69We were both on our way to Woodstock. Bill and his friends made it.I gave up about 20 miles away and stayed with friends in a real house with a real bathroom. We celebrated our own little Woodstock.Fall arrived and it was time to go back to Harpur College. That's where we met."Flower Power" was with us still for the 48 years of our marriage.Work, kids, corporate moves, retirement filled up the rest of our story.But the Woodstock scene and what it meant has always been the biggest part of who we were.PEACETreasure Coast Jazz Society