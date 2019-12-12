|
Billie Jean Hamilton
Fort Pierce - Billie Jean Hamilton passed away on December 7th, 2019 at the Treasure Coast Hospice House.
Billie was born on December 11, 1936 in Crisfield, Maryland. She graduated from Hood College in 1958 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics and taught High School Home Economics for 30 years. She convinced her Administration to open Home Ec classes to boys, and then had a ball when the entire football team signed up for her class. With her fabulous sense of humor, she was often voted Favorite Teacher. In 2008, twenty years after she retired, she was honored with the National Teacher Appreciation Award for her 30 years of service.
Billie married the love of her life, John William Hamilton (Jack) on January 20, 1977. Billie and Jack were members of the Great Oak Yacht Club and cruised the Chesapeake on their Pacemaker 43, the Billie-Jack. After retirement in 1988, they moved to the Treasure Coast and joined the Fort Pierce Yacht Club, where they continued to cruise and volunteer.
When Billie lost Jack to cancer in 1995, she became a Hospice volunteer and joined the Board of Directors. She led the fundraising efforts to buy land to eventually build a Hospice House for Fort Pierce. She succeeded, the land at Dunn Road & Midway was procured, and she was honored as a "Special Angel for Hospice" in 1997.
Billie has contributed greatly within the Fort Pierce Yacht Club, having served on the Board of Directors, chairing the Membership and several other committees. She has presented the "Hamilton" Award, in honor of her late husband, at every annual Commodores Ball for 24 years. Billie created the Sunshine Committee and acted as its first Chair to make the FPYC truly feel like a family by ensuring the members are aware when another needs support or a little cheer.
Together with a few close friends, Billie created the annual 'Trim the Tree' party with two goals - to kick off the Holiday Season, and to give back to our Community. Several organizations have benefited over the years including the Boys & Girls Club, and "Treats for Troops" -- partnered with Patrick Air Force Base to send Club Member donations directly to our military serving overseas. This was the beginning of the Fort Pierce Yacht Club's outreach within our community. This year the FPYC 'Trim the Tree' event raised over $3000 for Patches. Billie was awarded the Lamplough Award for Outstanding Service to the Club in 1998.
In addition to her active and long-term membership in the FPYC, Billie was also a member of the Pelican Yacht Club, where she often enjoyed playing Bridge with friends.
Billie was predeceased by her parents, and most recently, her cousin who was her last living relative. She was also predeceased by her adoring husband, Jack. She is survived by her beloved stepdaughter, Jackie Hamilton, of Lake Placid, NY, and by the "Family She Chose" made up of her many loving friends who will miss her greatly.
Memorial contributions can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, which supports both Martin & St. Lucie counties, at 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, Fl 34997, or at www.treasurehealth.org
A celebration of her life is planned for Saturday, January 25th, at three pm at the Fort Pierce Yacht Club, 700 N. Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce. Come prepared with your favorite Billie Jean story. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019