Billy C. Hankins, Jr.



Jensen Beach - Billy C. Hankins, Jr., of Jensen Beach, Florida, born on December 7, 1952, in Tampa, Florida, to the late Elinore P. McMurran and the late Billy C. Hankins, Sr., passed away at age 66 on July 12, 2019, in Stuart, Florida. Billy graduated from Merritt Island High School. He was the owner of Hankins Woodworking, specializing in custom furniture. He was also an award-winning woodturner.



Billy was the beloved husband of Rene Kelly. Rene was his true love and soulmate. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, William R. McMurran. Billy is survived by his "Mom" Mary Kelly, his brother, John McMurran (Linda); his sisters, Vicki Grace Hankins and Nancy P. Bauer (Bruce); and a great many nieces and nephews that loved their Uncle Weejum dearly. Billy had a passion for hunting, fishing, and music. He was a member of the Treasure Coast Wood Turners and enjoyed teaching a new generation how to turn wood.



Friends and family members may attend the celebration of life on Thursday, July 18 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at All County Funeral Home & Crematory, 1010 Northwest Federal Highway, Stuart, Florida, 34994. Services will be informal. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the . Published in the TC Palm on July 16, 2019