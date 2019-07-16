Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 692-4055
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
1010 Northwest Federal Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Hankins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy C. Hankins Jr.


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy C. Hankins Jr. Obituary
Billy C. Hankins, Jr.

Jensen Beach - Billy C. Hankins, Jr., of Jensen Beach, Florida, born on December 7, 1952, in Tampa, Florida, to the late Elinore P. McMurran and the late Billy C. Hankins, Sr., passed away at age 66 on July 12, 2019, in Stuart, Florida. Billy graduated from Merritt Island High School. He was the owner of Hankins Woodworking, specializing in custom furniture. He was also an award-winning woodturner.

Billy was the beloved husband of Rene Kelly. Rene was his true love and soulmate. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, William R. McMurran. Billy is survived by his "Mom" Mary Kelly, his brother, John McMurran (Linda); his sisters, Vicki Grace Hankins and Nancy P. Bauer (Bruce); and a great many nieces and nephews that loved their Uncle Weejum dearly. Billy had a passion for hunting, fishing, and music. He was a member of the Treasure Coast Wood Turners and enjoyed teaching a new generation how to turn wood.

Friends and family members may attend the celebration of life on Thursday, July 18 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at All County Funeral Home & Crematory, 1010 Northwest Federal Highway, Stuart, Florida, 34994. Services will be informal. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the .
Published in the TC Palm on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free Funeral Planning Guide Compliments of All County Funeral Home & Crematory
Request Now