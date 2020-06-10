In Loving Memory of



Billy Newton Chase



Who passed away two years ago yesterday.



Life is not the same without you. You were the most amazing Dad and Grandpa, and we know you are in that big lumberyard in the sky "smelling the wood"!



We love and miss you every day... forever.



Stevie, Tracy, Jennifer (Termite), Christopher, Doug, Dwayne, & Patsy









