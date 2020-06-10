In Loving Memory of
Billy Newton Chase
Who passed away two years ago yesterday.
Life is not the same without you. You were the most amazing Dad and Grandpa, and we know you are in that big lumberyard in the sky "smelling the wood"!
We love and miss you every day... forever.
Stevie, Tracy, Jennifer (Termite), Christopher, Doug, Dwayne, & Patsy
Billy Newton Chase
Who passed away two years ago yesterday.
Life is not the same without you. You were the most amazing Dad and Grandpa, and we know you are in that big lumberyard in the sky "smelling the wood"!
We love and miss you every day... forever.
Stevie, Tracy, Jennifer (Termite), Christopher, Doug, Dwayne, & Patsy
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.