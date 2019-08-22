|
|
Blair Butler Bellis
Vero Beach - Blair Butler Bellis of Vero Beach, FL passed away peacefully at her home on August 13, 2019.
Born in 1926 in Chicago, IL to Martha Hamm Butler and Rush C. Butler, Jr., Blair enjoyed her childhood years living in Lake Forest, IL and nearby Winnetka, IL. She attended North Shore Country Day and Miss Porter's School in Farmington, CT. After two years at Barmor College, Blair returned to Illinois where she met a dashing New Jersey bachelor at a gala. The belle of the ball was courted by and soon married to James L. Bellis.
The couple settled in New Vernon, NJ, where they spent 30 years building a life in the countryside and raising their four children. Blair immersed herself in the community, volunteering at the Morristown Memorial Hospital, Glen Kirk School, Peck School, and Purnell School, along the way creating a bevy of dear, life-long friends.
Blair and Jim then moved to Bedminster, NJ and Blair continued to split her time in Vero Beach, FL and her beloved Castle Park, MI where she spent every summer of her life, including this July with her entire family. Her later years were enjoyed full time in Vero Beach where she served as a trustee of the Hiram Blauvelt Wildlife Art Museum, and supported Vero Beach causes close to her heart, including the VNA where she volunteered. Vero Beach dog walkers and dear friends will miss seeing Blair on her front porch, always smiling and offering kind words. Blair will be remembered for her engaging and warm spirit, and her deep love for her family. She will be missed by many.
Blair was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, James L. Bellis; her daughter, Courtney (Coco) Bellis Ireland, and is survived by her son James L. Bellis, Jr., and his wife Patricia, of Bedminster, NJ; her daughter Blair (Tinker) Judson, and her husband Gilbert, of Grand Rapids, MI; her daughter Martha Gregg, and her husband James, of San Francisco, CA; seven grandchildren and one great granddaughter, all of whom she loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Castle Park Memorial Fund, 6690 Edwards, Holland, MI or VNA of Vero Beach, FL.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 22, 2019