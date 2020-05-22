|
Blanche Severino
Vero Beach - Blanche Ruth Kopmeyer Severino, 90, entered into eternal life on May 18, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1929 in Rotterdam, NY to the late John and Blanche Kopmeyer. She was happily married to Armand (Ed) Severino for 71 years.
Ruth graduated from Mont Pleasant in Schenectady, NY in June 1947. Her highlight was being a Red Raiders cheerleader. Ruth and Ed met at the ice cream shop where Ruth brought her niece for ice cream just to see Ed.
Ruth worked as a secretary at General Electric before she left to raise a family. After seventeen years as a stay at home mom she went to work at Mohonasen as a secretary until she retired in 1986. She also served as secretary in the Carman Little League and the Rotterdam Baseball League.
Upon retirement she and Ed began to enjoy winters in Vero Beach, Fl. as "Snowbirds" and permanently moved to Florida in September 1995. Ruth was a member of the Italian American Women's Auxiliary and became active on the Board at their Condo Association. She always looked forward to the weekends where she enjoyed the company of her friends for dinner and dancing with the love of her life.
Ruth was a communicant of St. Helen's Church. She is survived by her loving husband Armand (Ed), her daughters Susan Malinowski, Carolyn (Tim) Rossknecht and son Edward (Linda) Severino, sisters Genevieve Rychick and Louisa McClure. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her sister Amelia Carruthers and brothers John and Henry Kopmeyer.
Due to COVID-19 funeral services at the South Florida National Cemetery and a Family Celebration of Life will be held privately at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your . Anyone wishing to send the family a message or share a story is asked to visit Blanche Ruth Severino's memorial page at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 22 to May 24, 2020