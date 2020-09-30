Bobby Joe Hiers
Vero Beach - Bobby Joe Hiers, age 80, of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away at his residence on Monday, September 28, 2020 after a long, arduous battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Bobby was born on July 11, 1940 in Greenville, Florida to the late John and Edna Hiers. He moved to Sebastian, Florida in the late fifties where he met and married the love of his life, Mary Frances Waters. Together, they had four daughters, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Bobby and Frances started and presided over several businesses throughout their lives. Most notably, North South Supply, a family-run irrigation distributorship. Bobby was a successful businessman and respected member of our community. He was involved in local politics, real estate development, and numerous business ventures.
Among his many lifelong accomplishments, Bobby was a devoted fraternal member of the Masonic Lodge. He was a past Worshipful Master of the Sebastian Lodge, a Shriner and member of the Azan Temple, and the Royal Order of Jesters. Bobby was most proud of his affiliation with the Shriners and their devotion to helping children with severe medical needs.
Bobby is survived by three daughters, Pamela Hiers-Butz (Thomas Butz), Kelly Hiers, Stacy Hiers-Hockenhull (Neil C Hockenhull); his grandchildren, Kyle Fowler, Stephen Gianotti (Danella Gianotti), Kasey Fowler, Andrew Butz, Christiana Butz, Alana Hockenhull, and Hayden Hockenhull; his great-grandchildren, Jaden Gianotti and Jackson Gianotti; his brother Lloyd Hiers and sister Tiney Hiers-White and many nephews and nieces, all of whom he loved dearly. Bobby was pre-deceased by his wife of 55 years, Mary Frances Hiers, daughter Shelly Hiers Gianotti, brothers AJ, Dennis, and Leroy Hiers, and sisters Inez Hiers, Doris Carter and Betty Ruth Hiers.
A memorial service will be held at the Central Assembly of God in Vero Beach at 2pm, Sunday, October 4, 2020. The family will gather privately for interment at Hillcrest Memorial on Monday, October 5th. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
May you always carry Bobby's memory in your hearts.
Arrangements are the under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach, FL.
An online guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
.