Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
Resources
Bradley "Mickey" King


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bradley "Mickey" King Obituary
Bradley "Mickey" King

Palm City, FL

Bradley (Mickey) Eugene King of Palm City, FL. Passed away April 28, 2019 at the age of 85. Mickey was born March 2, 1934, in Rising Sun, Delaware to the late Bradley and Blanche King. In addition to his parents, Mickey is predeceased by his sisters, Doris and Marie, brothers, John, Carl King, Sr. and step brother Billy. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Margie; his daughters, Gayle King, Beverly King, son Ron King, granddaughter and her husband; Molly and Dusty Jones; stepchildren, Nick and Karen Ashmore, Heidi Wahl; grandchildren Sierra, Sam, Celena; many nieces and nephews, sister-in-laws Carol and Susie, and his loving friends John and Glenda. Visitation will be from 11 to 12 on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, 950 SE Monterey Rd., Stuart, FL. Service will be immediately held in the chapel of Seawinds Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park, 19351 SE County Line Rd., Tequesta, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2655 SW Immanuel Drive, Palm City, FL 34990.
Published in the TC Palm on May 1, 2019
