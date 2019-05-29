|
Branson Laurel Read
Stuart, FL
It is with great sadness that the family of Branson Laurel Read, born in the British Virgin Islands on June 2nd, 1986, announces his unexpected passing after a tragic boating accident in the BVI, on April 25th, where he lived happily on his sailboat.
Branson was a treasure to all those who knew him, and he will be sadly missed, both here and abroad. He enjoyed his work and his life, always flashing a smile and offering a helping hand.
Branson's education included Rainbow Country School, Tortola, BVI; The Algarve International School, Portugal; Crystal Lake Elementary School, Stuart, Florida; Treliske Preparatory School, Truro, England; Guana Cay School, Bahamas; Hidden Oaks Middle School and South Fork High School, Stuart, Florida. He was also the recipient of a 2 year scholarship from The Chapman School of Seamanship in his last years of high school.
Branson's Dad was an English Romany Gypsy, and a dedicated yachtsman. From sailboats to tug boats to ships, his father's passion for anything floating was passed on to his son. Sailing, snorkeling, diving, driving his dinghy... Branson did it all, and loved his life living and working in the tourist/yachting industries. His employment included Patouche Daysail, Conch Charters, Voyage Yacht Charters, and finally, the William Thornton (The Willy T) floating restaurant.
We were fortunate to have Branson here with us after Hurricane Irma took his boat, his home. He lived with Mom for nine wonderful months, while the islands tried to recover. Finally, last July, he returned to his BVI, and another boat he called home.
Branson is survived by his loving mother, Nancy Laurel Read, his two sisters, Mya and Melissa Read, his half-brother in England, Nathan Read, and his niece, Kiersten Scherrer. He is predeceased by his father, Gordan Read.
A celebration of Branson's life will be held at the Grace Place, Stuart, Florida, on May 31st, at 4:00. A reception will follow at Sandsprit Park. The family is requesting tropical attire to celebrate Branson's lifestyle.
In gratitude for the nautical training Branson received at The Chapman School of Seamanship, donations can be made there in his memory.
Published in the TC Palm on May 29, 2019