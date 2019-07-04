Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Brenda Reid
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Church
941 18th Street
Vero Beach, FL
Brenda K. Reid


1954 - 2019
Brenda K. Reid Obituary
Brenda K. Reid

Vero Beach - Brenda K. Reid, AKA Brendan Reid, 64 passed away June 30, 2019 at her residence in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born in Williamson, WV and lived in Vero Beach, FL from Columbus, Ohio. She worked in the hospitality industry and was dedicated to her family. Survived by her daughter Dr. Ashley Canipe of Vero Beach; sisters, Juanita Thacker, Phyllis Alley, Evelyn Mustard and Linda Starr; brothers, Roger and Jimmy Blankenship; granddaughters, Emma and Bronwyn Canipe. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Emma Blankenship; sisters, Geneva Hunter and Joann Blankenship; brothers, Homer, Clinton and Clifford Blankenship. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday July 5th 2019 at 1:00 PM at Calvary Church 941 18th Street in Vero Beach. Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on July 4, 2019
