Vero Beach - Dooley, Brendan Harley. - 85, Of Vero Beach, FL and Moraga, CA died May 9, 2020 in Napa, CA after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in 1935 in Yonkers, NY. He graduated from Manhattan College where he ran the high hurdles and won the 1957 4 x 480 Penn Relays and several IC4A Track championships with his team. Mr. Dooley founded the Larchmont (NY) Youth Soccer League. He was employed as the Western Regional Sales Manager for National Starch and Chemical. Surviving are his sons, Brendan of Moraga, CA (Jennifer) and Paul of Alameda, CA (Heather); daughter, Dawn of Napa, CA; brother John Dooley of Saugerties, NY (Nancy) and Six grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3375 20th Street, Suite 100, Vero Beach, FL 32960 in memory of Mr. Dooley. SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held after the pandemic. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Cemetery, Vero Beach, FL. Arrangements are under the direction of Tulocay Cemetery, Napa, CA.
