Brendan Rye
Sebastian - Brendan Rye was born in NY on April 18, 1990 and raised in Sebastian Florida. He lived life to the fullest before it was taken from him on November 7, 2019. He leaves behind his mother and stepfather Dena and Michael Vasquez, father Leslie Rye, brother Alex, sisters Ashley and Emily, Grandparents Ernie and Helene Catalano, and Richard Rye, his beloved dog Suki and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from around the world. He will be greatly missed but his soul is finally home. There will be a remembrance gathering at Riverview Park in Sebastian on Sunday, December 1st, 1:00.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019