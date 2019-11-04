|
Brian K. Orwig
Lauderhill - Of Lauderhill, FL, suddenly on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Beloved son on Linda (Steven) Kimball. Loving Companion of Amparo Potes. Devoted father of Brendan. Grandson of Irene Kimball and nephew of Maureen Hamner. Friends may call at AYCOCK FUNERAL HOME, 1504 SE Floresta Drive, Port St. Lucie, Fl on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucie Catholic Church, 280 SW Prima Vista Blvd., Port St Lucie, FL on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11: 00AM. Interment will be private
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019