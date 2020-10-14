Dr. Brian Manhire



Hobe Sound - Dr. Brian Manhire, 73, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020, with his family by his side in Hobe Sound, FL.



Dr. Manhire was born October 7, 1947, in New Brunswick, NJ to Theodore and Norma Manhire. His father was a union painter and skilled paperhanger in New Jersey. His mother was a homemaker.



Brian graduated from Edison High School in 1966. He attended college at Ohio State University where he received his BEE, MS and PhD from Ohio State University in 1972 and 1980. In 1970, he married his wife of over 50 years, Patricia Ann Hiltabidle of Minerva, Ohio. He went on to teach in the Engineering College at Ohio University in Athens, OH for 31 years before retiring in 2004. Dr. Manhire is survived by his wife Patricia, his two sons David and Bill, as well as his daughter in law, Nena (married to David) and their two children.



Brian was an avid traveler and lecturer, having made many trips to foreign countries, sharing his knowledge in South Africa, Australia, and many Far Eastern and European countries. In his later years, he enjoyed cruises with his wife and family. Brian was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Hobe Sound, FL.



His interests included family, music, travel, and reading. Music was a constant in Brian's life, and in his free time. He played bass and electric guitar in numerous bands across New Jersey, Ohio, and in retirement, the Treasure Coast, where he also played classical guitar.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Norma, and his two brothers, Theodore and Richard.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to either Treasure Coast Hospice (772-247-1802) or The Cleveland Clinic Institute (216-444-1245).



The memorial service will be held Thursday, October 15 at 12:00 at Aycock Funeral Home Young and Prill Chapel in Hobe Sound, FL.









