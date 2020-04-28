|
Brian Sidney Wormser
Vero Beach - Brian Sidney Wormser died peacefully on April 24, 2020 following a valiant battle with cancer. A disciplined and hard worker even during the darkest days, Brian spent his final days at home with family at his side. Brian is predeceased by his parents, Jay Fiero Wormser and Veronica Sullivan Wormser. In addition to his wife of almost 48 years, Marla McNish Wormser, he is survived by two sons; Kyle of New York City and Brett (Caitlin) of Ridgewood, NJ and his sister, Kathleen Yeldezian (Glenn) of The Woodlands, Texas. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Sidney and Wells, a niece and five nephews. Brian grew up in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ and attended The University of Tampa, graduating in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. Brian enjoyed a long and successful career in New York City working in corporate and project finance. He held the role of Managing Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers and at Fieldstone Private Capital Group after tenures at Bankers Trust and Citigroup. He and Marla raised their family in Ridgewood, NJ where Brian volunteered as a sports coach, Citizens Emergency Response Team member and served two terms as President of North Jersey Masters Track and Field Club. While Vero Beach was their home for the last 7 years, Brian and Marla enjoyed summers in Dorset, Vermont where they are members of the Dorset Field Club. He was also an active member of the Sea Oaks Beach and Tennis Club in Vero Beach. At Sea Oaks, Brian served as treasurer on the Property Owners Board and on various other committees. Brian had an unending passion for running and he completed an untold number of 5- and 10-K races, half marathons and 9 marathons. At the age of 70, he finished the 2018 New York City Marathon while enrolled in a clinical trial for Stage IV melanoma. The family extends its gratitude for the care provided by VNA Hospice of Indian River County in Brian's final days. A celebration of Brian's life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Brian may be made to Sea Oaks Homeowners & Employees Learning Program (H.E.L.P.) at 8811 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963 or Mardy Fish Children's Foundation. (www.mardyfishchildrensfoundation.org) Arrangements are under the direction of Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.comBrianSidney WormserVero Beachwww.lowtherfamily.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020