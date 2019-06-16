|
Bridget J. Healy
Vero Beach - Visitation will be held from 2-4 PM Tuesday, June 18, followed by a 4 pm prayer service at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 10 AM, Wednesday, June 19 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at the Irish American Social Club. She will rest in peace at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 16, 2019