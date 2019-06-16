Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Bridget J. Healy Obituary
Bridget J. Healy

Vero Beach - Visitation will be held from 2-4 PM Tuesday, June 18, followed by a 4 pm prayer service at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 10 AM, Wednesday, June 19 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Vero Beach. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at the Irish American Social Club. She will rest in peace at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared online at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 16, 2019
