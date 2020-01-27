|
Bruce A. Raymond
Port St. Lucie - Bruce A. Raymond, age 78, beloved husband and father passed away suddenly, January 23, 2020. Born in Beacon, NY on May 27, 1941 to George W. Raymond and Edith Mae Wright Raymond. He attended Haldane High School and served in the US. Navy during the Bay of Pigs Invasion with an honorable discharge.
He was employed by Allen Coal Company, Cold Spring, NY and retired after 20 years of service with CK Industries, Garrison, NY. He was a Local 445 Teamster for 38 years where he served as a Shop Steward for Local 445 and 456 for 28 years in the Heavy Construction Division.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christine Zielinski Raymond, children, Sean A. Zampino of Wappingers Falls, NY, Noelle Giachinta and husband Michael Giachinta of Cold Spring, NY, grandson, Cameron R. Zampino of New Milford, CT, niece, Susan Campbell of Fenton, MI, nephew, Thomas G. Merritt of Cold Spring, NY, and great niece, Emily Vargas of Fenton, MI. He is predeceased by his parents, his brother George W. Raymond, Jr. (Sonny) and his sister, Betty Merritt.
After retiring, Bruce moved to Port St. Lucie, FL with his wife Christine, where he became a member of Elks Lodge #2658, the Savannah Men's Club and American Legion, Post 318 in Port St. Lucie, FL. He served one and five year terms as Trustee for Elks Lodge #2658. Bruce earned Elk of the Month honors in March 2006 and November 2009, Officer of the Year 2014-2015 and Elk of the Year 2006-2007. He also served on the Elks (#2658) Building and Grounds Committee, House Committee and worked in the kitchen for many years. Bruce also played softball in the Ft. Pierce and Jensen Beach Senior Softball Leagues.
He was cited for bravery by the New York State Troopers, Cold Spring Fire Company, The Village of Cold Spring and The Village of Philipstown, Locals 445 and 456, and the County of Westchester when he saved a woman's life in May 1995 after her car crashed into a body of water, off a Westchester County, NY highway, trapping her inside.
Before moving to Florida he was an active member of the community and Coached Pop Warner Football in Cold Spring, NY for 15 years. He was an active member of the Cold Spring Fire Company (NY), Philipstown Area JC's, Cold Spring Men's Softball League, Cold Spring Boat Club and Cold Spring Recreation Committee. He was instrumental in the building and maintenance of The Anthony Phillips Mayor's Park, McConville Park, Baseball and Football fields for Cold Spring Parks & Recreation and Haldane High School. He was also active with the Save the Cold Spring Dock Committee.
Final resting arrangements will take place in Cold Spring, NY at a later date.
We encourage any donations in Bruce's name to the many fine Veteran's organizations within the local areas.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020