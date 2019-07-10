|
Bruce W. Francis
Jensen Beach - Bruce W. Francis, 82, of Jensen Beach, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born to Raymond and Gladys (nee Paro) Francis in Massena, NY, Bruce moved to Jensen Beach after 42 years in Syracuse, NY with his lifelong Partner Alton. Bruce is survived by his Partner of 57 years Alton Fisher of Jensen Beach, his brothers Keith Francis of Fort Wayne, IN and Leeland Francis of Hannawa Falls, NY and half-brother James Fraughton, of TX and three nieces and one nephew. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in loving memory of Bruce can be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
