Bunnie E. Keen
Fort Pierce - Bunnie E. Keen, 91, passed away on August 16, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Mr. Keen was part of a Pioneer family of Fort Pierce, Florida.
Bunnie retired in 1988 after 33 years from Sunrise Ford as a Parts & Service Director. He was a member of Westside Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Marcelene Jacobs of Screven, GA and Karen (Gary) Key of Fort Pierce, FL; five grandchildren, Jessica (Justin) Graham, Ryan Key, Jared (Kelly) Key, Ashley (Dan) VanderBaan and Kevin (Louise) Key; 5 great-grandsons; 1 great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley H. Keen, parents, Corbett and Ellen Swain Keen, sisters, Evelyn Tate and Joy Thomas and brother, Terrell Keen.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westside Church, 3361 S. Jenkins Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981.
Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM at Westside Church, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com