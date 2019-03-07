Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
Port St. Lucie, FL
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
Port St. Lucie, FL
Buren Ray Stedham

Buren Ray Stedham, 87, of Port St. Lucie, passed away March 3, 2019. He was born in Molton Heights, Alabama and had been a resident of Port St. Lucie for 33 years, having relocated from Canal Point, FL. He was a minister at Central Baptist Church in Port St. Lucie.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Stedham of Port St. Lucie; sons, John Stedham of Lake Worth and James Stedham and his wife Darcy of Stuart; grandson, Joshua James Stedham and his wife Chloe; granddaughter, Julia Lissette Stedham; great granddaughter, Olivia Rose Stedham; and a niece, Pamela Abbott of Nashville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Whipple.

Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 7, 2019
