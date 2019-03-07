|
|
Buren Ray Stedham
Port St. Lucie, FL
Buren Ray Stedham, 87, of Port St. Lucie, passed away March 3, 2019. He was born in Molton Heights, Alabama and had been a resident of Port St. Lucie for 33 years, having relocated from Canal Point, FL. He was a minister at Central Baptist Church in Port St. Lucie.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Stedham of Port St. Lucie; sons, John Stedham of Lake Worth and James Stedham and his wife Darcy of Stuart; grandson, Joshua James Stedham and his wife Chloe; granddaughter, Julia Lissette Stedham; great granddaughter, Olivia Rose Stedham; and a niece, Pamela Abbott of Nashville, TN.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Whipple.
Visitation: 10:00 - 11:00 AM, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Central Baptist Church in Port St. Lucie.
Funeral Service: immediately following the visitation in the church.
Burial will take place in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Palm City.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 7, 2019