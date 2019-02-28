Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
For more information about
Cameron MacMillan
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
520 Royal Palm Blvd.
Vero Beach, FL
It is with great sadness that the family announces the death of (Gordon) Cameron MacMillan, 84. He passed away suddenly on February 25, 2019 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida.

Cam attended Walkerville Collegiate and was a SAE at Michigan State University before joining his father in business at G.G. McKeough Ltd in Windsor, Ontario. Later he found his calling as an insurance agent at Great West Life. Cam was the consummate "people person" with a great sense of humor, a roaring laugh and gift of gab. He treasured his friendships and had many lifelong friends. A lover of all things German - cars, cameras, watches and pens - he treasured his 3 years living in Germany with his wife Amy. Cam loved his schnauzers, donuts, Florida sunshine, a round of golf on a sunny day and a good joke. Always encouraging and positive, his children and grandchildren knew he loved them and was proud of them. He will be missed.

Survivors include his loving wife Amy MacMillan of Vero Beach, daughter Firth MacMillan (Paula) of Toronto, Ontario, son Thomas MacMillan (Elizabeth) of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, sister Catherine Deli of Vero Beach, grandson Jerry MacMillan, granddaughter Brooke MacMillan.

He was preceded in death by his parents John Russell and Melba MacMillan and his sister Barbara Sansburn of Windsor, Ontario.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National MS Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.

Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, March 1st 2019 at First Presbyterian Church (520 Royal Palm Blvd.) in Vero Beach with reception to follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.

A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 28, 2019
