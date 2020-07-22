Camille Cherney
Fort Pierce - Camille Cherney, 92, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away on July 20, 2020.
Camille was born Clotide Arroyo in Anasco, Puerto Rico on June 3, 1928 to the late Antonio and Isabella Mendez Arroyo. She has been a resident of Fort Pierce for over 20 years, when she relocated from New Jersey. Camille was a devout Jehovah Witness and a member of Kingdom Hall in Fort Pierce.
She was the loving mother of Raymond Rodriguez Jr., Rosemarie Cossaboom and her husband JV, and the late Joseph Rodriguez; beloved grandmother of Christina, Isabella, Walker and Whitman; adored great grandmother of Tristan.
We will remember her as an independent and strong individual who rose to the challenges of raising children, managing a family and navigating through life.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com
for more information.