Candy M. Battaglia
Vero Beach, FL
Candy passed peacefully April 2nd, 2019. Prior to arriving in Vero in 1990, she lived in Key Largo, Miami, and Stuart where she was active in the boating community. Upon arriving in Vero she worked at Rosie Malloy's. Her infectious personality was instantly recognizable and appreciated by everyone. Her friends were innumerable...and she will be missed greatly by all. Her son Anthony preceded her in passing in 2016. She is survived by long-term partner Roy Bickford; brothers and sisters-in-law Brian (Renee) Major, George (Kim) Major, Kenneth (Olga) Major; sister Kathleen Cuervo; together with nieces and nephews. Donations to VNA are requested in lieu of flowers. A celebration of life for family and friends will be announced later.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 14, 2019