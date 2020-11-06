Captain James Gillard
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Captain James Gillard. James is survived by his loving wife, Michelle; daughter, Olivia; son, Benton; father and stepmother, Jimmy and Renee Gilliard; mother, Christine Benton; sister and brother-in-law, Leslie and Paul Thompson. James also leaves behind his extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his step-father, Larry Benton.
James died on November 2, 2020 as a result of traumatic injuries he sustained while off-duty. He began his career with Martin County Fire Rescue in 1996 and then joined Palm Beach County Fire Rescue in 1999. His current assignment was Station 16/A.
James had many friends and was always ready to make another one. He was a funny guy and loved making people laugh even at their expense. James never let an opportunity to help someone pass by him. He had a heart that was full of kindness and generosity.
James loved his family and was dedicated to them. He cherished the love of his life, Michelle and did his best to give her all his love. He had a special father-daughter relationship with Olivia who was the apple of his eye. He loved every moment they spent together. His son, Benton was his little buddy. He loved to spend time with him and they shared many hobbies together. James was one of a kind and a loving husband and father. He will truly be missed by all.
A Celebration of James' Life will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00AM at The Grace Place in Stuart, Florida.
Please visit James' online guestbook at www.youngandprill.com
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast at https://hstc1.org/
While we know our community wants to support the Gilliard family, we ask that space is reserved for close family & friends. The memorial service will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/7hmal5UktvQ
Arrangements are entrusted to Aycock Funeral Home, Young and Prill Chapel in South Stuart, FL.