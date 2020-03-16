Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
1623 N. Central Avenue
Sebastian, FL 32958
(772) 589-1000
For more information about
Carl Anderson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Duane Anderson


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Duane Anderson Obituary
Carl Duane Anderson

Sebastian - Carl D. Anderson age 80, was born September 19, 1939 in Casey, Illinois and was the son of the late Ernie & Inez Gilbert Anderson.

Carl passed away on March 13, 2020, he was a resident of Sebastian, Florida. He was a veteran of the US Navy having served aboard the USS Valley Forge.

Carl worked for AT& T as a Supervisor having retired in 1990.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Mary Jane; son, Brian (Laura) of New Fairfield, Connecticut; daughter, Susan (Mick) of Danbury, Connecticut; son, Glenn of Groton, Connecticut; 5 grandchildren; sisters, Marcella Finney of Casey, Illinois and Sharon Said (Joe) of Gaffney of South Carolina; several nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was predeceased by brothers, Gary & Timothy.

He was a member of Sebastian Christian Church and the Sebastian Men's Golf Association.

At the request of the family services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, , 10 Glenlake Parkway NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 in memory of Cal D. Anderson. Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, Florida.CarlDuane Anderson Sebastian www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -