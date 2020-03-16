|
|
Carl Duane Anderson
Sebastian - Carl D. Anderson age 80, was born September 19, 1939 in Casey, Illinois and was the son of the late Ernie & Inez Gilbert Anderson.
Carl passed away on March 13, 2020, he was a resident of Sebastian, Florida. He was a veteran of the US Navy having served aboard the USS Valley Forge.
Carl worked for AT& T as a Supervisor having retired in 1990.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Mary Jane; son, Brian (Laura) of New Fairfield, Connecticut; daughter, Susan (Mick) of Danbury, Connecticut; son, Glenn of Groton, Connecticut; 5 grandchildren; sisters, Marcella Finney of Casey, Illinois and Sharon Said (Joe) of Gaffney of South Carolina; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
He was predeceased by brothers, Gary & Timothy.
He was a member of Sebastian Christian Church and the Sebastian Men's Golf Association.
At the request of the family services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, , 10 Glenlake Parkway NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 in memory of Cal D. Anderson. Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, Florida.CarlDuane Anderson Sebastian www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020