Carl Philip Spahn Obituary
Carl Philip Spahn

Stuart - Carl passed peacefully at home on May 4, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his family. Carl was happily married to Sylvia for 33 years. He leaves behind Sylvia and their children; Carl (Debbie), Cindy, and Jennifer (Jerry) along with 9 grandchildren; Jason, Kristen, Todd, Lauren, Sean, Anjelica, Stephanie, Isabella, and Buddy, as well as 5 great-grandchildren; Andrew, William, Sophie, Barrett and Hattie Grace. Services will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the or Domino's Cat Rescue League in Palm City, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory- Treasure Coast ChapelCarlPhilip SpahnStuartwww.allcounty.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 6 to May 7, 2020
