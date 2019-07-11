Services
Carl Radford Ashton


1930 - 2019
Carl Radford Ashton Obituary
Carl Radford Ashton

Fort Pierce - Carl Radford Ashton,89, died July 2, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Mr. Ashton was born in Anniston, Alabama, grew up in St. Augustine, Florida moved to Fort Pierce in 1959. He was the owner of Ashton Utilities, Inc. and was a member of Orange Avenue Baptist Church. Survivors include his children, Wayne Ashton, Gary (Loly) Ashton, Christal A. (Michael) Stuhr, Anthony A. (Mary) Ashton, Sr. and Joel C. (Ann Marie) Ashton; current wife, Mary Harrison Ashton; sisters, Alice Gilliam and Patricia Bishop. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mary Jo Ashton, daughter-in-law, Linda Johns Ashton and parents, Albert S. and Julia L. Ashton. Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 12-1 PM with a service to follow at 1:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 11, 2019
