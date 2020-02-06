|
|
Carl Vander Heide
Fort Pierce - Carl Vander Heide, age 87, unexpectedly went home to be with his Savior on February 2, 2020, in Fort Pierce, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Jessie Wagenvelt-Vander Heide, siblings, Dorothy Vander Heide, Agnes (Jack) Sorenson, John Vander Heide, Ruth Schockency, and Warren Vander Heide, wife, Marietta Eldridge-Vander Heide, and step-daughter, Becky (Greg) Rillings.
He is survived by his siblings, Alice (Don) Olsen, Ralph Vander Heide, Gladys (Keith) Vander Linde, beloved wife, Patricia, children, Judy Wiersma, Mark (Tamara) Vander Heide, Connie Vander Heide, Bruce (Carol) Vander Heide, Jeff (Jim) Vander Heide, Heidi (Rick) Babcock, Peter Chamberlain, Tina (Dick) Courtemanche, Brian (Jackie) Chamberlain, and Wendy (Bob) Vaillancourt. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.
Carl was very family oriented and was always reaching out with his vast knowledge to help others. Having lived in MI, FL, Mexico, Brazil, SC, and again in FL, he touched many lives and will be missed dearly by all.
Carl will be inurned at Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL on March 13, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you to make a contribution to the in his memory.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020