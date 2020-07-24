Carl Winkler

Carl WinklerVero Beach - Carl Thomas Winkler passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife of over 41 years, Edith, his daughter, Sharon, his 5 step children, Barbara, Steve, John, Betsy and David, 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris, and his son, Raymond.Carl was born in Washington, D.C. He served in the Navy "V-5" training program during World War II. In 1948, he graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. He was employed by the Army Chemical Corps where he participated in the development and production of the Saran Nerve Gas for the US Defense Department. From 1955 until his retirement in 1983, he worked for PPG Industries at its chemical plants in Natrium, West Virginia and Lake Charles, Louisiana, and later at the main office in Pittsburgh. He and Edith moved to the family home on the Chesapeake Bay and spent the ensuing years enjoying life on the Bay and renovating the house. In 1997, they moved to Vero Beach, Florida, where they were long time members of Community Church of Vero Beach.In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.