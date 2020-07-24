1/
Carl Winkler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Winkler

Vero Beach - Carl Thomas Winkler passed away on July 20, 2020 at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife of over 41 years, Edith, his daughter, Sharon, his 5 step children, Barbara, Steve, John, Betsy and David, 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris, and his son, Raymond.

Carl was born in Washington, D.C. He served in the Navy "V-5" training program during World War II. In 1948, he graduated from the University of Maryland with a B.S. in Chemical Engineering. He was employed by the Army Chemical Corps where he participated in the development and production of the Saran Nerve Gas for the US Defense Department. From 1955 until his retirement in 1983, he worked for PPG Industries at its chemical plants in Natrium, West Virginia and Lake Charles, Louisiana, and later at the main office in Pittsburgh. He and Edith moved to the family home on the Chesapeake Bay and spent the ensuing years enjoying life on the Bay and renovating the house. In 1997, they moved to Vero Beach, Florida, where they were long time members of Community Church of Vero Beach.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved