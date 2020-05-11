|
Carlene Carraway Tryon Arnold
Fort Pierce - Carlene Carraway Tryon Arnold, 83, passed away on May 3, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Mrs. Arnold was born in Fort Myers, Florida to Alma McGee Carraway and Carl Francis Carraway.
She grew up in Fort Pierce and graduated in 1954 from Belle Glade High School, worked in the citrus industry at Tropicana and worked also a school bus driver and a homemaker. She also worked as an Auxillary volunteer at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center as a "pink lady" and also a member of the American Legion Post #40.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert & Donna Tryon, Steve & Ariane Tryon; daughter and son-in-law, Barbara & Tony Weldon; daughters, Carla Stephens Aldridge & Lisa Arnold Shipley; sister-in-law, Rosetta Carraway; grandchildren, Maria & David Tryon, Cory & Amber Barnett, Brittany Tryon, Robert Christopher Tryon, Sara Shipley and Kora Luster; nephews, Roman & Anthony Carraway; and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Arnold, sons, John Arnold, Jr. and Thomas Tryon, mother, Alma Carraway, father, Carl Carraway, and brother, Glenn Carraway.
Burial will take place at White City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from May 11 to May 12, 2020