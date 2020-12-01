1/1
Carlo Antonio Raineri
Carlo Antonio Raineri

Sebastian - Carlo Antonio Raineri of Sebastian loved the beach, running with his dogs, and watching the rise of the sun and moon. But most of all, the 49-year-old loved and treasured his family-- enjoying every moment he spent with them until his death November 23, 2020; in a traffic accident while traveling home to be with his family.

Raineri was born in Venezuela March 7, 1971 to Carlo Raineri Bendotti and Miliena Raineri Lopez. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Patricia Barbarena Raineri; sons Carlo Luis Raineri, 28, and Anthony Luis Raineri, 12; daughters Stephanie Patricia Raineri, 18, and Melanie Patricia Raineri, 16-- all of Sebastian.

He is also survived by extended family members: Brothers Roberto and Gianfranco Raineri: sister-in-law and brother-in-law Adriana Williams and Rick Williams; nephews Kenneth Fernando Williams and Tyson Ray Williams; Stepsisters Lisa Pickel and Kristy Rees; mother-in-law Rosie Pickel; and fathers-in-law Paul Pickel and Luis Fernando Barbarena; and Godchildren Charlie and Sophia DePeri.

Carlo Antonio Raineri will be honored at a private church service, followed by a gathering on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.at South Beach, Vero Beach, FL where all friends and family are welcome.

Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach.






Published in TC Palm from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
December 1, 2020
No hay palabras
Fuerza a toda la familia los amo
Roberto Raineri
Brother
November 29, 2020
Carlo was a wonderful Neighbor & Friend! We will miss his bright smile dearly!! Our Love & Prayers to the entire Family now & always from The Lobb Family ♡
Ana Lobb
Friend
November 28, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. My condolences to the Family.
Andres Ruiz
Coworker
November 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kaye
Friend
November 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gina Discenza
Friend
November 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Ranieri family. Carlo was a light in this world and he will be sorely missed.

Angie Record
Vero Beach
Angie Record
Acquaintance
