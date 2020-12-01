Carlo Antonio Raineri
Sebastian - Carlo Antonio Raineri of Sebastian loved the beach, running with his dogs, and watching the rise of the sun and moon. But most of all, the 49-year-old loved and treasured his family-- enjoying every moment he spent with them until his death November 23, 2020; in a traffic accident while traveling home to be with his family.
Raineri was born in Venezuela March 7, 1971 to Carlo Raineri Bendotti and Miliena Raineri Lopez. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Patricia Barbarena Raineri; sons Carlo Luis Raineri, 28, and Anthony Luis Raineri, 12; daughters Stephanie Patricia Raineri, 18, and Melanie Patricia Raineri, 16-- all of Sebastian.
He is also survived by extended family members: Brothers Roberto and Gianfranco Raineri: sister-in-law and brother-in-law Adriana Williams and Rick Williams; nephews Kenneth Fernando Williams and Tyson Ray Williams; Stepsisters Lisa Pickel and Kristy Rees; mother-in-law Rosie Pickel; and fathers-in-law Paul Pickel and Luis Fernando Barbarena; and Godchildren Charlie and Sophia DePeri.
Carlo Antonio Raineri will be honored at a private church service, followed by a gathering on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.at South Beach, Vero Beach, FL where all friends and family are welcome.
Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com