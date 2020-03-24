|
|
Carlos (Chuck) Brooks, Jr.
Vero Beach - Carlos (Chuck) Brooks, Jr., age 94, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Born in Bellaire, Ohio. Enlisted in the Navy 1943 and was stationed in Vero Beach where upon meeting his wife Florene of 53 years at a USO dance.
He was preceded in death by his wife Florene in 1998 and his son Mickey in 2015.
Survivors include: son, Craig Brooks and daughter Nancy Brooks Kent. Brother Richard Brooks. Grandchildren, Great grandchildren and Great Great grandchildren.
He worked as a letter carrier at the Vero Beach post office and retired. Loved playing Golf. Volunteered at Saint Helens as an usher and at the Vero Beach Theatre Guild.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Helens Catholic Church and a reception at the Knights of Columbus in the future.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020