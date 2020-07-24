Carmella Aspromonte
Vero Beach - Carmella "Millie" Aspromonte (nee Luppino) 89, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
A loving, caring mother who put others before herself.
Born in Hackensack, NJ on October 27, 1930 to Mary and Antonio Luppino.
Before moving to Vero Beach, FL in 1989 she resided in Fair Lawn, NJ where she raised her family.
Millie is predeceased by her beloved husband, Salvatore Aspromonte (1996); her daughter, Rosalind Wojcik (2016); grandson, Anthony Aspromonte (2016); and companion, Ernest Califano (2012). Sister to the Late Louis, Tony, Joseph Luppino and Mary Heck.
Surviving are son, Tom and his wife Cindy; daughter, Debbie and her husband, John Ribardo; grandchildren, Christina Aspromonte and Johnny Ribardo; great-grandchildren, Max and Lana Aspromonte; son-in-law, Mark Wojcik and sister-in-law, Anna Luppino.
A Graveside Service will be held at Crestlawn Cemetery Vero Beach, FL on July 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com
