Carmen Sherbert died peacefully on June 6, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Fl at the age of 81.



She is survived by her beloved sister, Dilsia, her brother-in-law Claudio. Her nieces Diana, Christine, Jacqueline and Susan; their husbands Rob, Bill, Kenny and Robert. Her great nephews and nieces, David, Amanda, Claudia, Lorenzo, Carla,and Lola.



Carmen was born in Puerto Rico to Dolores and Lorenzo Ayala. As a young child, she moved to New York City, and spent her life living and working in her beloved NYC. She was a sharp witted businesswoman that led a successful career in the lighting industry. She had a passion for knowledge and was a lifelong learner. She loved reading, writing poetry, painting, music, traveling the world, and spending time with her family and friends. She fell in love with Paris, where you could find her every July. In retirement her days were spent enjoying her ocean view in Jensen Beach, and sharing her "joie de vie" with everyone she met. She was a caring individual who enjoyed her time volunteering at the House of Hope and the Elliott Museum. Her warmth, intelligence and appreciation for life will remain alive in everyone who knew her.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SmileTrain, St. Judes Hospital, House of Hope, and the Elliott Museum



A memorial service will be held on June 26, 2020 at Aycock Funeral Home, Jensen Beach, FL from 5 to 7:00 pm. (Due to Covid-19, masks must be worn)









