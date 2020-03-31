|
|
Carmen Sommers Townsend
Vero Beach - Carmen Sommers Townsend, age 89, passed away at her home with the sounds of the ocean in the background on Friday, March 27, 2020, under VNA Hospice Care, with her family by her side. Maria del Carmen Sommers was born in Santiago, Chile on April 10, 1930. Carmen was always lively, known to her childhood friends as "Terremoto" or "Earthquake". Carmen worked at Braniff Airlines where she met F. Javier Esteve of Esteve Brothers and Co., now known as Econ Agrioindustrial Corp. She married, moved to Dallas, TX, and in due time became an American citizen. While rasing four daughters, Carmen volunteered at Ursuline Academy supporting the Montessori program, teaching Spanish and playing the guitar. Carmen was a champion figure skater, avid water skier, and a passionate tennis player.
Twenty years ago, Carmen and her husband, Dwight Townsend, moved to Vero Beach, FL. Carmen jumped in to the local tennis scene playing at the Riomar Club, Indian Trails and Grand Harbor. She was a fierce competitor and known for her "fight" on the tennis courts. When she was forced to leave tennis due to hip replacements, Carmen discovered bridge. Vero's Bridge Center was a welcoming new adventure where she found a wonderful community of friends.
We will remember Carmen's enthusiasm, generosity, and graciousness. She was truly an elegant lady known for her sense of style. Her fun character was very infectious to all who came into contact with her. Carmen was always ready with ideas of how to celebrate life with a party.
Carmen is survived by her sister, Luz Maria Germain, formally of Sebastian, and her four daughters: Maria Carolina Rozas of Sedona, AZ; Pilar Turner (Al) of Vero Beach, FL; Carmencita Esteve of Austin, TX; and Maria Poradek (Patrick) of Abilene, TX. She was known as "Abuelita" to her eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren with another due any day. Her ten nieces and nephews knew her as "Mama Carmen".
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Indian River Community Foundation, PO Box 643968, Vero Beach, FL 32964.
A guest book to share your memories of Carmen can be found at www.lowtherfamily.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020