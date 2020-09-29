1/1
Carol A. Knepshield
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Knepshield

Port St. Lucie - Carol A. Knepshield, 83, of Port St. Lucie, passed away on September 23, 2020, at Treasure Coast Hospice with her husband and family by her side. She was born in Tarentum, PA on March 8, 1937, the daughter of the late Paul B. and Myrna G. Martin. She graduated from Washington Twp High School, Apollo, PA, in 1955 and had been a resident of Port St. Lucie since 1992, having relocated from Anchorage, Alaska. Carol was a member of Faith Congregational Church, the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary #113 and a life Member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ronald K. Knepshield of Port St. Lucie; daughter Susan Knepshield Searsone; grandchildren, Corey Jo Searsone (partner William Ash); Joseph Keith Searsone (partner Lauren Tuten); great grandson Joseph Keith Searsone Jr.; and brother, Richard T. Martin, of Washington State.

Carol enjoyed traveling and making lap robes and other items for the Veterans and various charitable organizations.

In respecting Carol's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. A celebration of life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice in Carol's name. www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel Palm City Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved