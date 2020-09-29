Carol A. Knepshield
Port St. Lucie - Carol A. Knepshield, 83, of Port St. Lucie, passed away on September 23, 2020, at Treasure Coast Hospice with her husband and family by her side. She was born in Tarentum, PA on March 8, 1937, the daughter of the late Paul B. and Myrna G. Martin. She graduated from Washington Twp High School, Apollo, PA, in 1955 and had been a resident of Port St. Lucie since 1992, having relocated from Anchorage, Alaska. Carol was a member of Faith Congregational Church, the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary
#113 and a life Member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ronald K. Knepshield of Port St. Lucie; daughter Susan Knepshield Searsone; grandchildren, Corey Jo Searsone (partner William Ash); Joseph Keith Searsone (partner Lauren Tuten); great grandson Joseph Keith Searsone Jr.; and brother, Richard T. Martin, of Washington State.
Carol enjoyed traveling and making lap robes and other items for the Veterans and various charitable organizations.
In respecting Carol's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. A celebration of life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice in Carol's name.