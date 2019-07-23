|
Carol A. Wadsworth
Vero Beach - Carol A. Wadsworth, 81, of Vero Beach, FL, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 18th, 2019.
Mrs. Wadsworth was born January 29th, 1938 in Dixiana, AL and moved to Vero Beach, FL in 1952. She was an upstanding community leader and volunteer - an Evangelist, prayer warrior, and a member of Pathway church. She served the Body of Christ and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include three sons and one daughter: Scott (Melinda) Wadsworth of Trussville, AL, Kelly (Jane) Wadsworth of Sebastian, FL, Mitch (Robin) Wadsworth of Pell City, AL and Gena Wadsworth of Vero Beach, FL as well as 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Wadsworth.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society Of Vero Beach, P.O. Box 644, Vero Beach, FL 32961.
The family will receive friends 2:30 - 3:30 PM on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Central Assembly of God Church in Vero Beach with a funeral service celebrating her life beginning at 3:30 PM at the church. Interment will follow at Crestawn Cemetery in Vero Beach.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm on July 23, 2019