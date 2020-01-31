|
|
Carol Ann McPheron
Carol Ann McPheron died on January 29, 2020 at the age of 80 after an unexpected stroke. She was born July 22, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to George & Norma Binder. She grew up in the NW side of Chicago where she attended Bateman Elementary & Roosevelt High School with her sister Linda. She married Tom Leo McPheron in November 1959 and moved to Tom's hometown of Dayton, Ohio. Tom served as a US Marine and also in law enforcement as a police officer and deputy. Additionally, Tom & Carol were very successful in raising and showing German Shepherds. They later moved to Las Vegas where Tom was a dealer at a casino. After that, they moved to Jupiter, Florida and finally settled in Port St. Lucie where Carol loved her home and had resided for the past 30 years. Carol had a banking career, serving as a loan officer and most recently a teller. She retired from Wells Fargo in Fort Pierce just last year, where her colleagues endearingly called her "Ms. Carol". Carol was a vibrant, fun person, full of life and loved by all who knew her. Everywhere she moved she was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom, her parents, her niece Susan and her nephew Ryan. She is survived by her sister Linda, nieces Marlo, Pat, Sandy and Kathy, her dear friend Eve (Evelyn) Pantoja, 2 great nieces, her cousin Mary Helen Johnson, her beloved Corgi Wrigley, and many friends, who will all miss her dearly.
A Celebration of Carol's Life will be held on Saturday, February 8th at 2pm in her home, where she and her sister lived together, at 2842 SW Giralda St. in Port St. Lucie, FL 34953.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020