Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
(772) 618-2336
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:30 PM
Aycock at Tradition
12571 S.W. Tradition Pkwy
Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
Port St Lucie - A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 beginning 1:00PM at the Aycock at Tradition - Life Celebration Center, 12571 Tradition Parkway, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, (772) 618-2336. A Memorial Service will take place after the Gathering beginning at 2:30PM also at the Aycock at Tradition.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Building Fund of Port St Lucie, (772) 336-0282.D. June 11th, 201980, passed away AycockTradition.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 16, 2019
