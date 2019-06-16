|
|
Carol D. Christiansen
Port St Lucie - A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 beginning 1:00PM at the Aycock at Tradition - Life Celebration Center, 12571 Tradition Parkway, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987, (772) 618-2336. A Memorial Service will take place after the Gathering beginning at 2:30PM also at the Aycock at Tradition.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Elizabeth Catholic Church Building Fund of Port St Lucie, (772) 336-0282.
Published in the TC Palm on June 16, 2019