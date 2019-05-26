Resources
Carol J. Grbac


Fort Pierce, FL

Carol J. Grbac, 82, died May 22, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida with her family by her side.

Mrs. Grbac was born in Bessemer, Pennsylvania and moved to Fort Pierce 20 years ago.

Carol attended North Beaver Township High School in Mt. Jackson, Pennsylvania. She worked in retail and loved to bake and sew for the family and play bingo.

Survivors include her son, Brad (Charlotte) Macek of Fort Pierce, FL; granddaughter, Darci Lyn Macek of Vero Beach, FL; great-granddaughters, Tori Lyn and Emma Brianne Dickinson both of Vero Beach, FL; and brother, Keith Macek of Bessemer, PA.

She was preceded in death by husband, Frank Grbac, parents, Frank and Florence Macek, and brother, Eugene Macek.

There will be a private ceremony for the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 26, 2019
