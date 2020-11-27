Carol Jane (Caporale) Robertson



Port St. Lucie - January 6, 1937 - November 10, 2020



Carol Jane Robertson, 83 of Port St. Lucie, Florida, entered eternal life on November 10, 2020. Carol was born in Newark, New Jersey to Lucille (Gangi) Caporale and Vincent Caporale and lived in Livingston, New Jersey. She graduated Grover Cleveland High School, in Caldwell, New Jersey in 1955 and moved to Eau Galle, Florida in 1962. Carol is predeceased by her sister Alice (Caporale) Rose and survived by her brother, Vincent Caporale and his wife Jackie. Carol moved to Fort Pierce, Florida in 1973, earned her license as a Cosmetologist and opened her own hair salon (Carol's Beauty Salon). Carol is survived by her husband, James V. Robertson and her two daughters and one son, Catherine (Bottari) LaValle and her husband, Vince, Vicki (Bottari) Lockwood and Johnny Bottari and his wife Sharleen as well as her stepdaughter, Chrystal Robertson and stepson Brandon Robertson. Carol had nine grandchildren, Amy (Williams) Roberts, Heather (Henson) Manual, Shaun Henson, Sarah Bottari, Kevin Kratka, Jennifer (Kratka) Knight, Jimmy Kratka, Dorilynn Nicole Bowden, Xander, Robertson and Parker Robertson. Carol also had seven great grandchildren, Dakota Manual, Lydia Manual, Hunter Henson, Brandon Stapleton, Robbie Kratka, and Katlyn Kratka. Carol was a member of the Air Force Sergeants Association Auxiliary Elmer Andrews Chapter 564. Her passion was her love for animals. She loved using Facebook to keep connected with her family and friends as well as current events. Every post of a dog which was in trouble or needed a home, she would share on her Facebook page. She loved the Facebook group, "Yorkies are People Too" and shared the stories and pictures with her family and friends on Facebook. She leaves behind her three dogs, Suzie, Bella and Pepper, who she loved dearly.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of St. Lucie County, 8890 Glades Cut Off Road, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986. A celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled later.









