Carol (Bushey) Kappert
Carol (Bushey) Kappert

Titusville - Carol (Bushey) Kappert, 79, of Titusville, FL, formerly of Glastonbury, CT, beloved wife of Charles "Chuck" Kappert, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. Carol was born in Hartford on March 22, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Balser) Bushey.

Carol worked for the Pratt and Whitney Division of United Aircraft in East Hartford Connecticut where she and Chuck met. After having her first child she retired to become a full-time homemaker. Carol taught religious education classes at St. Dunstan's Church in Glastonbury and organized a Bridge Marathon to raise money for the church. Carol's hobbies included bridge, bowling, macramé, cross stitch, and floral arranging. She was also an avid sports fan and loved the Boston Red Sox and UConn basketball. In their retirement years, Carol and Chuck were blessed to enjoy winters in FL and summers in the mountains of NC with their much loved PBGV. Most of all, Carol was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, and daughter Julie Kappert.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Chuck Kappert, sons, Jeff Kappert (Mary-Elizabeth) of Jacksonville, FL and Jay Kappert of Melbourne, FL. She will especially be missed by her cherished grandchildren, Katie Grace and Pierce.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Dunstan's Church, 1345 Manchester Road, Glastonbury. Burial will follow at Neipsic Cemetery, Glastonbury. Memorial donations in Carol's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.glastonburyfuneralchome.com.




Published in TC Palm from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
