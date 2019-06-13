Services
John B. Greenlee Funeral Home - Beallsville
2830 Main Street Rt. 40, Box 11
Beallsville, PA 15313
(724) 632-5454
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Port St. Lucie - Carol Louise Czerwinsky Shuffler, 64 of Port St. Lucie, FL passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Allegheny General Hospital Pittsburgh.

She was born December 18, 1954 in Brownsville, PA a daughter of the late Edward Czerwinsky and Margaret Andler Czerwinsky of Denbeau Heights, PA who survives.

Carol was a 1972 graduate of Beth Center High School and a 1976 graduate of California University where she earned a BS degree in Elementary Education.

She was employed by the Martin County Schools in Stewart, FL in the K-Early Childhood ED department for 30 years retiring in 2008.

Carol was a member of the St. Christopher R.C. Church, Hobe Sound, FL and enjoyed cooking and animals. She was a wonderful caregiver to her mom.

Surviving in addition to her mother is a daughter Janelle Suitch of Jensen Beach, FL and a sister Janis Gonzales (John) of Port St. Lucie, FL.

Friends will be received Thursday from 3 to 7 PM in the John B. Greenlee Funeral Home, Ltd. 2830 Main St. Beallsville, PA where a Blessing Service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 13, 2019
