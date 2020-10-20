Carole M. Walker, age 76, a beautiful spirit departed this life peacefully with her husband by her side, on October 16, 2020. Carole was the daughter of the late Gordon and Nancy Miller. Never quite knowing who was the luckier of the two, Carole was everything that her husband Danny, of Jensen Beach Barber Shop, would have wanted in a wife and a partner.



Carole graduated from Ewing High School in Ewing, New Jersey and worked at Saint Francis Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey for 32 years. On September 17, 1999 she married Daniel Walker, the love of her life, in Jensen Beach, Florida. The couple shared an enduring love and compatibility during their 21 years of marriage. She had a unique personality that was laced with her quick-witted remarks an "outside voice" and the ability to barter like no other.



Carole's journey was a success story. Even with ups and downs she stayed on course faithful to the end, always known as a true survivor. Carole was a lover of all things photography and adored her grandparents Marie and Homes Paullin, who she proudly called Nonnie and Papa. Carole is survived by her husband and life partner Daniel Walker, 4 children including Scott and Dan Porter, 2 siblings Nancy Pearl and Megan Miller, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, closest living being Carinne and Nadia Porter. The family is grateful to have Martin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who went above and beyond to comfort and accommodate her in her time of need. Carole will forever be missed and always stay in our hearts.









