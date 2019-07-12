|
Carolle Ann Sikes
Sebastian - Carolle Ann Sikes passed away at the VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach on July 5, 2019 after losing her battle with cancer. Her loving husband, Bob Sikes was by her side until the end. Carolle was a very loving and caring person. She loved animals, particularly dogs, and enjoyed reading stories about them on the internet. She would get visibly upset about stories of animal abuse. She also loved chocolate. Carolle was born to the late Bert and Margaret Schipper in Kalamazoo, MI. Carolle is survived by her husband, Bob Sikes; sister, Ruth Groetsema, of Kalamazoo, MI; loving niece, Shelly Dusek of Kalamazoo, MI; 3 children, Michael Porter, Jerry Porter, and Sandy Porter; and 2 step-sons, David Sikes and Steve Sikes. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm on July 12, 2019