Carolyn A. Hunter
Port St. Lucie - Carolyn A. Hunter, 79, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away on March 8, 2020.
Carolyn was born to Charles and Ruth (nee Todd) Michels in Brooklyn, New York. Originally from Smithtown, New York, she moved to New Jersey where she worked managing the buses for Atlantic City Casino's. After retirement, Carolyn moved to the Savanna Club community from Galloway, New Jersey 20 years ago. Carolyn was a member of the Women's Club of Savanna Club, and enjoyed sitting by the pool, bocce ball, shuffleboard, playing bridge and Mahjong.
Carolyn is survived by her husband William Hunter; children Sharon Sweazey (Tommy), Sandy Hagel (Chris), and Jamie Weir; grandchildren Jada Weir, Christy Hagel, Chelsea Hagel, Shane Sweazey, Cody Weir, and Tanner Weir. She was predeceased by her son Robert Weir, and grandson Dylan Weir. Carolyn is also survived by her siblings Barbara Carter, Charles Michels, Holly Bjornson and Richard Michels.
For those who wish, a guest book may be signed at www.yatesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Yates Funeral Home, Port St. Lucie.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020