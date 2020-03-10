Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn A. Hunter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn A. Hunter Obituary
Carolyn A. Hunter

Port St. Lucie - Carolyn A. Hunter, 79, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away on March 8, 2020.

Carolyn was born to Charles and Ruth (nee Todd) Michels in Brooklyn, New York. Originally from Smithtown, New York, she moved to New Jersey where she worked managing the buses for Atlantic City Casino's. After retirement, Carolyn moved to the Savanna Club community from Galloway, New Jersey 20 years ago. Carolyn was a member of the Women's Club of Savanna Club, and enjoyed sitting by the pool, bocce ball, shuffleboard, playing bridge and Mahjong.

Carolyn is survived by her husband William Hunter; children Sharon Sweazey (Tommy), Sandy Hagel (Chris), and Jamie Weir; grandchildren Jada Weir, Christy Hagel, Chelsea Hagel, Shane Sweazey, Cody Weir, and Tanner Weir. She was predeceased by her son Robert Weir, and grandson Dylan Weir. Carolyn is also survived by her siblings Barbara Carter, Charles Michels, Holly Bjornson and Richard Michels.

For those who wish, a guest book may be signed at www.yatesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Yates Funeral Home, Port St. Lucie.CarolynA. HunterPort St. Lucie www.yatesfunerlhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -