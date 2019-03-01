|
Carolyn Ann Thornton
Vero Beach, FL
Daughter of the late Jimmie Lee and Louise Thornton, Carolyn was a resident of Vero Beach, FL and graduated from Gifford High School in 1969. She retired from Indian River Medical Center in 2006 after 30 years of employment. Carolyn was the mother of Shenitta Clark-Evans, Michell Washington and Chauncey Stovall.
Wake:
Friday, March 1st at
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
4360 30th Avenue
Gifford, FL 32960.
Public Viewing: 5:00-7:00 PM
Funeral:
Saturday, March 2nd at 11 AM at Kings Baptist Church
3235 58th Avenue
Vero Beach, FL 32966
Repast:
Gifford Community Center
4875 43rd Avenue
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 1, 2019