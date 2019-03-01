Services
Carolyn Ann Thornton

Carolyn Ann Thornton Obituary
Carolyn Ann Thornton

Vero Beach, FL

Daughter of the late Jimmie Lee and Louise Thornton, Carolyn was a resident of Vero Beach, FL and graduated from Gifford High School in 1969. She retired from Indian River Medical Center in 2006 after 30 years of employment. Carolyn was the mother of Shenitta Clark-Evans, Michell Washington and Chauncey Stovall.

Wake:

Friday, March 1st at

Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church

4360 30th Avenue

Gifford, FL 32960.

Public Viewing: 5:00-7:00 PM

Funeral:

Saturday, March 2nd at 11 AM at Kings Baptist Church

3235 58th Avenue

Vero Beach, FL 32966

Repast:

Gifford Community Center

4875 43rd Avenue

Vero Beach, FL 32960
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 1, 2019
