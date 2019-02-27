|
Carolyn Weitkamp
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Carolyn Weitkamp, 76, passed away February 23, 2019 at home. Born on March 31, 1942 to Sarah Alice Gully Taylor and Bradford Preston Taylor in Fall River, Massachusetts, she had one older sister, Jane Alice Taylor Schmidt.
She is survived by her husband, Richard (Dick) Weitkamp; a niece, Sarah (Sally) Ruth Watkins; a great niece, Shannon Watkins Rodgers; eight great-great nieces and nephews; as well as Dick's three children; James Weitkamp, Sandra Connors, and Nancy Weitkamp; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren
Carolyn completed her B. S. Degree in Foods and Nutrition at Lama Linda University in California and was a successful and respected Registered Clinical Dietician. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital as Head Clinical Dietician. She was President and served on the Boards of local and state Dietetic Associations in Phoenix and received the Award of Merit in 1986.
In 1988, Carolyn met Dick and moved to Burns, Wyoming to his 160 acre ranch. They traveled to Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, Europe, and Norway, and took river boat cruises in France, Holland and Germany. Carolyn loved living in Wyoming and the people, and the rural way of life, a very new experience for a "city kid". She loved traveling in their RV, fishing, and hunting in the Rocky Mountains of Wyoming, gardening and caring for the horses and cattle.
Dick and Carolyn moved to Port St. Lucie, FL in 1997 and bought their home in 1998. Carolyn enjoyed her retirement in Florida. She began singing again with the Treasure Coast Community Singers. She was a member from its inception in 2003 and served on the board of directors for 16 years.
Carolyn was blessed in so many ways beginning with her loving Christian family, growing up with wonderful, caring, supportive parents. She was so fortunate to have had the opportunity to pursue her educational and professional goals in all phases of her life, to have had the opportunity to travel the US and other parts the world. She had a wonderful loving, giving, and supportive husband in Dick who also gave her the loving family of her own , and she had so many wonderful, true friends. Celebration of Life Service will be at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 1, 2019 at North Stuart Baptist Church, 1950 NW Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn's name may be made to Treasure Coast Community Singers or North Stuart Baptist Church.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 27, 2019