Carrol Ann Barney, 89, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 with family by her side. Born in South Bend Indiana, Carrol moved to Vero Beach from Margate, FL in 1973 where she began her career as a master seamstress. For more than 40 years, Carrol hand-stitched everything from beautiful pillows to exquisite draperies. She was devoted member of Asbury United Methodist Church, as well as Past Worth Matron of Easter Star and a volunteer of The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Her survivors includer her children, Randy Allen Riggs, of Detroit, MI; Timmy Lee Riggs and Polly Ann Beard, of Vero Beach, FL; brother, Richard Cormican, of Indiana; eight grandchildren, Shanna Stokes and Justin Beard, of Vero Beach; Matthew Riggs, of Canton, MI; Heather Lindblom, of Detroit, MI; Christopher Riggs, of Virginia; Aaron Riggs, of Gainesville, FL; Brandon Riggs and Erika Riggs, of Vero Beach, FL; and five great-grandchildren, Carter Riggs, Evan Riggs, Finley Riggs, Juliet Scott and Hannah Scott. She was predeceased by her husband, Bud E. Barney, of Vero Beach; son, Scott William Riggs, of Pompano, FL; and sisters, Francis Stamp, of Michigan and Beverly Sabins, of Texas. Memorial contributions can be made to: Alzheimer & Parkinson Association of Indian River County, Inc., 2300 5th Ave, Suite 150, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Condolences may be shared at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019