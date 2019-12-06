Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Resources
More Obituaries for Carrol Barney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carrol Ann Barney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carrol Ann Barney Obituary
Carrol Ann Barney

Carrol Ann Barney, 89, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 with family by her side. Born in South Bend Indiana, Carrol moved to Vero Beach from Margate, FL in 1973 where she began her career as a master seamstress. For more than 40 years, Carrol hand-stitched everything from beautiful pillows to exquisite draperies. She was devoted member of Asbury United Methodist Church, as well as Past Worth Matron of Easter Star and a volunteer of The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Her survivors includer her children, Randy Allen Riggs, of Detroit, MI; Timmy Lee Riggs and Polly Ann Beard, of Vero Beach, FL; brother, Richard Cormican, of Indiana; eight grandchildren, Shanna Stokes and Justin Beard, of Vero Beach; Matthew Riggs, of Canton, MI; Heather Lindblom, of Detroit, MI; Christopher Riggs, of Virginia; Aaron Riggs, of Gainesville, FL; Brandon Riggs and Erika Riggs, of Vero Beach, FL; and five great-grandchildren, Carter Riggs, Evan Riggs, Finley Riggs, Juliet Scott and Hannah Scott. She was predeceased by her husband, Bud E. Barney, of Vero Beach; son, Scott William Riggs, of Pompano, FL; and sisters, Francis Stamp, of Michigan and Beverly Sabins, of Texas. Memorial contributions can be made to: Alzheimer & Parkinson Association of Indian River County, Inc., 2300 5th Ave, Suite 150, Vero Beach, FL 32960. Condolences may be shared at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carrol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
Download Now