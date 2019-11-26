|
|
Casey Lee Campbell
Vero Beach - Casey Lee Campbell, 30, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away November 19, 2019.
She was born February 2, 1989 in Vero Beach. Casey was a graduate of Vero Beach High School and later graduated from Keiser College as a Medical Assistant.
She was an avid motor cross racer with FTR and GNCC series. Casey raced in many 24 hour races and was a 3-time Florida Champion trail rider and motor cross.
She leaves her memories to be cherished by her beloved daughter, Emma Cahill of Vero Beach; father, Timothy R. Campbell of Vero Beach; mother, Regina M. Everest of Vero Beach; half-sister, Nattila Bautesta of Vero Beach; paternal grandmother, Nancy Campbell of Ft. Pierce and uncle, Charley Campbell of Ft. Pierce.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Casey's name to the Emma Cahill Benefit Memorial Fund at Wells Fargo Bank, Account Number: 7060100794.
A memorial service will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Central Assembly of God, 6767 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32966. The family has requested friends to bring their dirt bikes to the service. Following the service, please join the family at the Campbell Ranch for a final ride and a reception.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019